A dramatic finish right at the end handed Terengganu Hockey Team not only a 3-2 win over Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) but also their second Tenaga Nasional Berhad Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) title in two years.

And who else but Penalty Corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun to deliver the 60th minute winner after both teams were tied 2-2 in the match that was played in Kuala Terengganu.

TNB seemed to be under less pressure playing on the road where after holding off the homesters for much of the first two periods, they duly grabbed the lead in the 30th minute through Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal’s Field Goal.

But the lead would last for just five minutes before Abdul Khaliq Hamirin gave THT the equaliser off a Field Goal.

And while TNB thought that they might just regain the league crown after 20 years when Muhamad Aminudin Mohd Zain finished off a 42nd minute Penalty Corner, they certainly did not count on Jong-hyun on making his presence felt at the tail end of the game.

With the score 2-1 to TNB, the 38-year-old Olympian smashed the first Penalty Corner in the 47th minute to level the score before he then turned in a second Penalty Corner in the 60th minute to give THT the win and the crown.

Following today’s result, TNB confirmed their position as the league runners-up.

In the meantime in Bukit Jalil, there were no surprises in the other matches as third-placed Maybank blanked TNB Thunderbolts 8-0 in Bukit Jalil while fourth-placed UiTM HA-KPT beat Nurunsafi Sporting 5-2.

Young Tigers overcame ATM 5-1 to complete the fixtures.

The tournament will now move to the TNB Cup which starts on Tuesday in Bukit Jalil with THT taking on UiTM HA-KPT while TNB will play Maybank.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

Terengganu Hockey Team 3

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 2

Young Tigers 5

ATM 1

TNB Thunderbolts 0

Maybank 8

UiTM HA-KPT 5

Nurunsafi Sporting 2

