Karketu Dili FC picked up the full points in their opening game of Timor Leste’s top flight of the LFTL Division when they beat AD. SLB Laulara 1-0.

With the win, Karketu Dili are leading the ten-team league standings.

The biggest scoring match of the weekend was the 3-3 draw between Dit FC and Emmanuel FC.

#AFF

#FFTL

