Kawasaki has once again asserted its dominance in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship by clinching its sixth Manufacturers’ Title in 2024. This remarkable achievement comes as a testament to Kawasaki’s consistent excellence throughout the highly competitive 2024 season.

The 2024 campaign has been highly successful for Kawasaki, with the brand securing an impressive total of ten race victories across various rounds.

Kawasaki’s success in 2024 has been powered by the exceptional performances of its riders, who consistently delivered crucial points to secure the Manufacturers’ Title. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki), Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki), Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki), and Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) led the charge, while Petr Svoboda (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki), Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) and Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo-PL Performances) also made significant contributions to Kawasaki’s campaign.

As Kawasaki celebrates its sixth WorldSSP300 Manufacturers’ Title, this achievement underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its continued dominance in the world of motorcycle racing. Looking ahead, Kawasaki remains focused on maintaining its winning legacy in 2025.

Steve Guttridge – Race Planning Manager – Kawasaki Motors Europe:

“Kawasaki is understandably proud to have added to our existing Championship success in WorldSSP300 by achieving the manufacturer title honour once more in 2024. This is now our sixth success as a brand from eight attempts, but the real credit has to go our teams and their riders delivering such consistently strong results on the Ninja 400. With no less than four riders sharing the top step of the podium so far in 2024, this Championship provides real excitement and – being part of the WorldSBK paddock – creates a great ladder of opportunity for aspiring riders. For now, we will celebrate… and tomorrow we make plans for further manufacturer titles!”

