The Spaniard stormed to victory on Sunday for the first time since Le Mans as Acosta returned to the podium and Bagnaia clinched third.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) stormed to glory at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, with the #89 taking his first Sunday win since the French GP. ‘The Martinator’ looked unstoppable, claiming his first victory at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit after crashing out of the GP in both 2022 and 2023, as well as in the Tissot Sprint this season. Martin took a valuable 25 points in his Championship charge, extending his advantage from 12 to 21 as key rival Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) came home third after a late charge.

Between the two, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) pushed Martin hard in the early stages before being forced to settle for second, nevertheless moving up to fifth overall.

At the start, Martin made the dream launch, earning himself clear track ahead with Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) in chase. Meanwhile, Bagnaia struggled on the opening lap, dropping to fourth before Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) found their way through – dropping the Italian to sixth.

Meanwhile, it was a dramatic first lap, with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) crashing at Turn 3. The FIM MotoGP™ Stewards investigated the incident, with no further action taken.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) was unable to repeat his magical Sprint launch, but the #93 still made ground in the opening stages. Marc Marquez started in 12th and was soon in seventh – setting sights on Bagnaia.

At the front, Martin set a red-hot pace, setting the fastest lap of the Grand Prix and extending his gap to 1.333s. Meanwhile, Acosta was on the attack, leaping into second position ahead of a charging Morbidelli in an impressive move for the rookie.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) had an intense fight with Marc Marquez in the first nine laps. However, everything unfolded for the Italian, losing the front at the technical Turn 10 – dropping Di Giannantonio to 17th. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez’ Championship chances then suffered a huge blow, with technical issues dropping the #93 out of contention on Lap 12 as he pulled off, bike on fire.

Behind Martin and Acosta, the battle for the podium then really began with Morbidelli, Bastianini, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia locked together on the circuit. Bastianini tried to overtake on Lap 16 before the key move came on Lap 17 – promoting ‘The Beast’ to third. It was then some incredible pace unleashed from Bastianini, edging closer at every sector to the leaders.

Bastianini’s rhythm was sensational, but then it all came apart with a crash on the entry to Turn 1 on Lap 21 – rider OK. It was a massive blow for the #23, dropping over 70 points behind Martin in the Championship as just 12 riders remained in the Indonesian Grand Prix, only two of whom were top title contenders.

Bagnaia’s momentum built from there on out, picking off Bezzecchi on Lap 22 before the move came for third place on Lap 23 – demoting Morbidelli to fourth. Acosta was a further three seconds up the road, a tough task for even a two-time MotoGP™ World Champion.

In the closing stages, Martin had a two-second advantage, controlling the pace and the race at the front. The #89 was unstoppable on the final lap, leading the charge and storming to victory by 1.404s over rookie Acosta. Meanwhile, Bagnaia took a valuable third, bagging some points which could prove to be crucial.

Fourth place was taken by Morbidelli, with the Italian showing a continuing to his impressive form. The #21 claimed the bragging rights over Bezzecchi, who rounded out the top five spots as Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) crossed the line a further 4.558s behind in sixth and ended the day as the top Aprilia rider. Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) pulled off another stunning ride, finishing in seventh for the third GP in a row, beating Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) to the line.

Meanwhile, Johann Zarco landed a ninth-place finish on an incredible day for the CASTROL Honda LCR squad, Honda’s best of the season so far. The Frenchman finished ahead of Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), who took the final spot inside the top 10. Further back, Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) took 11th after an attritional day which saw Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) demoted to 12th after a 16 second penalty due to tyre pressure.

After an unbelievable weekend in Indonesia, we head to the iconic Mobility Resort Motegi for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, and with the Championship battle in full flow. Is it now a two-horse chase or are there more twists and turns just around the corner? Make sure you join us as the world’s most exciting sport returns in just one week!

Top 10:

1 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) 2 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +1.404 3 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +5.595 4 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +6.507 5 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +6.772 6 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +11.330 7 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) +13.203 8 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +14.862 9 Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) +15.151 10 Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) +21.079

