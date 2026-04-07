Kieshen Sai Rao Nyanaprakash Rao are pretty much into the same rich vein of form in the second leg, Group C of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026, when he displayed a strong start to his campaign here in Kuala Terengganu.

The first-round winner back in February at his own backyard in Alor Star wasted no time in wasting away Xun Zui Yeo from Sabah in their Round of 32 encounter in just half an hour.

The 16-year-old Kieshen recorded the 21-11, 21-17 victory to set up his meet with Benjamin Lew Yu Hong from Negeri Sembilan next.

But Benjamin took a bit longer to advance to the next round against a gritty Muhammad Adhan Ilham Mohd Azmir from Terengganu before moving on 21-8, 21-18.

No. 1 seed Kieshen, alongside partner Carson Fong, will also be down for the Round of 16 in the Boys’ Doubles tomorrow after the top duo received a bye today.

In the meantime, U16 Girls’ top seed Lau Xin En had the day off on opening day in Terengganu after receiving a bye in the Round of 32.

Xin En had taken the U16 Girls’ Singles title in the first round, Group C AFFIN-100PLUS JET 2026 in Alor Star after beating her Kedah team-mate See Jie Le in the final.

ENDS

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