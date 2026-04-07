World Rugby has published the second edition of its landmark ‘A Blueprint for Growth’ report, advancing the most comprehensive analysis ever undertaken into the fan and commercial trends driving rugby’s global rise, relevance, and reach.

Building on the inaugural report, the latest edition provides a strategic roadmap to unlock the full commercial potential of women’s rugby worldwide. The report draws on commissioned research conducted in early 2025 across seven global markets, alongside updated broader market, and global trend analysis, including insights from Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

The findings reinforce the central role of women’s rugby as a catalyst for growth across the sport, demonstrating clear opportunities for national unions, governments and competition owners to accelerate participation, expand fanbases and drive commercial revenues.

Collectively, World Rugby’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Impact Report – Impact Beyond 2025 Global Impact Report, – and the Blueprint for Growth all reflect a sport that is accelerating rapidly, powered by data and insight, strengthened by investment, and driven by a growing global community of fans, players and partners.

Key findings from the report include:

A new generation fast discovering rugby: 49% of women’s rugby fans had become fans in the last two years

49% of women’s rugby fans had become fans in the last two years Fandom is set to grow: 55% of women’s rugby fans believe their interest in rugby union will grow in the future

55% of women’s rugby fans believe their interest in rugby union will grow in the future Discovery through TV and online streaming: 53% of women’s rugby fans discovered the sport through TV or streaming

53% of women’s rugby fans discovered the sport through TV or streaming Players fuelling fandom: 39% of women’s rugby fans said that increased visibility of players has driven increased engagement in women’s rugby

39% of women’s rugby fans said that increased visibility of players has driven increased engagement in women’s rugby A diverse fanbase: 29% of women’s rugby fans are under 35, 43% of women’s rugby fans are female (53% of RWC 2025 ticket purchasers were female)

29% of women’s rugby fans are under 35, 43% of women’s rugby fans are female (53% of RWC 2025 ticket purchasers were female) Big moments = big fan conversion: 31% of women’s rugby fans are motivated to follow by their interest in major tournaments

31% of women’s rugby fans are motivated to follow by their interest in major tournaments Attracting first-time attendees: At RWC 2025, 15% of attendees attended their first rugby match, ever and 44% of attended a women’s rugby match for the first time

At RWC 2025, 15% of attendees attended their first rugby match, ever and 44% of attended a women’s rugby match for the first time The biggest ever Women’s Rugby World Cup: RWC 2025 set new records across ticket sales (+196% vs RWC 2021), broadcast viewing hours (+336% vs RWC 2021), social media impressions (+118% vs RWC 2021) and sponsorship revenue (+330% vs RWC 2021)

RWC 2025 set new records across ticket sales (+196% vs RWC 2021), broadcast viewing hours (+336% vs RWC 2021), social media impressions (+118% vs RWC 2021) and sponsorship revenue (+330% vs RWC 2021) The role of brands: 73% of women’s rugby fans agree that brands have an authentic role to play in boosting visibility of women’s rugby

73% of women’s rugby fans agree that brands have an authentic role to play in boosting visibility of women’s rugby Brand recognition: 42% of women’s rugby fans are more likely to talk about a brand that sponsors women’s rugby (9% more than men’s rugby fans)



Chief of Women’s Rugby at World Rugby Sally Horrox commented on the launch of the publication: “The findings in our updated Blueprint for Growth report underline what we are seeing across the global game – women’s rugby is not just growing, it is transforming the future of the sport. A new generation of fans are discovering rugby, and that fandom is set to grow”

“The report underscores the significant commercial opportunity ahead of us, with growing fan engagement, increasing visibility and record-breaking event performance combining to create a powerful platform for future investment, innovation and growth”

World Rugby will continue to work collaboratively with unions, partners, and stakeholders to ensure that this momentum translates into sustained global growth for the women’s game and the sport as a whole. – WORLD RUGBY

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