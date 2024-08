Kelana United have taken the lead at the top of the FA of Malaysia’s National Women’s League (NWL) 2024.

After just six matches, Kelana United have picked up 15 points – three points ahead of second-placed Melaka.

On the sixth match day of the season, Kelana United blasted Red Eagles SC 4-0 as Melaka succumbed to a 3-0 loss to SSM Pahang.

Elsewhere, Sabah edged Selangor FC 2-1 while Malaysia University whipped Real CJ FC 16-0.

