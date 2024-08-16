The PGA TOUR today announced the 2025 FedExCup Regular Season and FedExCup Playoffs schedule, a 39-event slate that marks year two of the TOUR’s new competitive model. A combination of Full-Field and Signature Events offers heightened drama and consequence for fans — plus life-changing moments for the game’s biggest and newest stars — each week across the FedExCup Season.

The 36-event FedExCup Regular Season schedule features the 51st playing of THE PLAYERS Championship in March, the four major championships, eight Signature Events, 18 Full-Field Events and five Additional Events. The three-event FedExCup Playoffs follow during the month of August, with the FedExCup Champion crowned once again at the TOUR Championship. The 2025 FedExCup Fall, which will finalize eligibility for the 2026 season, will be announced at a later date.

Continuing on past success, the TOUR schedule will be fully sponsored — which includes the recently announced partnership with Truist — a seven-year agreement with the PGA TOUR’s Charlotte-based event, now known as the Truist Championship.

“The new schedule and competitive changes introduced in 2024 were significant steps toward creating the best version of the PGA TOUR for our fans and players,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Fields were significantly stronger across the board, while the Signature Events provided fans more opportunities to see the PGA TOUR’s best competing head-to-head. As we enter the second year of this reimagined schedule, one thing remains a constant — winning on the PGA TOUR continues to rank among the most difficult and rewarding accomplishments in sport. We are grateful to the entire membership, especially our Player Directors and Player Advisory Council, as well as our tournaments and partners.”

The 2025 FedExCup Regular Season and Playoffs include events contested in the United States across 18 states as well as Mexico, Canada, Northern Ireland, Scotland, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The PGA TOUR season will be televised domestically on NBC/Golf Channel/Peacock, CBS/Paramount+ and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, with SiriusXM handling live radio coverage. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available in more than 200 countries and territories in 30 languages.

Signature Events

Contested at a number of the world’s most historic and recognizable courses, Signature Events complement THE PLAYERS Championship, the four majors and the FedExCup Playoffs. These events feature limited fields comprised of the world’s best competing head-to-head on a regular cadence throughout the season.

The eight Signature Events, which offer increased FedExCup points (700 points to the winner), are as follows:

The Sentry (December 30-January 5);

(December 30-January 5); AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 27-February 2);

(January 27-February 2); The Genesis Invitational (February 10-16);

(February 10-16); Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 3-9);

(March 3-9); RBC Heritage (April 14-20);

(April 14-20); Truist Championship (May 5-11);

(May 5-11); the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 26-June 1);

(May 26-June 1); Travelers Championship (June 16-22).

Following The Sentry, eligibility for the remaining seven Signature Events (field sizes with a minimum of 72 players) includes the top 50 players from the 2024 FedExCup standings. Additional eligibility pathways are available throughout the season, connecting the entire PGA TOUR schedule from start to finish. These pathways include:

15 members who can play their way in through the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5;

Current season tournament winners (excluding Additional Events);

PGA TOUR members inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking;

Four sponsor exemptions earmarked for PGA TOUR members;

The three player-hosted events each have one tournament host exemption, not restricted to PGA TOUR members.

The Aon Next 10 represents the top 10 players, not already exempt, from the FedExCup standings, while the Aon Swing 5 includes the top five FedExCup points earners, not already exempt, from a collection of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event. In 2024, 48 different PGA TOUR players who did not finish in the top 50 of the previous year’s FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List made at least one Signature Event start via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5.

2025 FedExCup Regular Season Highlights

January-February

The 2025 FedExCup Regular Season begins in Hawaii with the “Opening Drive” at The Sentry (December 30-January 5) at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui and the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 6-12) at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. With the start of the season, all players reset to zero FedExCup points as they begin their journey toward the FedExCup Playoffs. The Sentry, the season’s first Signature Event, includes PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year as well as the top 50 members from the 2024 FedExCup standings.

Following the two Hawaii events, The American Express (January 13-19), played across three courses in La Quinta, California, returns after a historic finish in 2024 where Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Dunlap went on to win the Barracuda Championship, becoming the first player in TOUR history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same season.

(January 13-19), played across three courses in La Quinta, California, returns after a historic finish in 2024 where Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Dunlap went on to win the Barracuda Championship, becoming the first player in TOUR history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same season. The Farmers Insurance Open (January 20-25), played at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, will feature a Saturday primetime finish on CBS/Paramount+ for the fourth consecutive season. The sixth APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational will be played January 25-26 at Torrey Pines, with final-round coverage on GOLF Channel.

(January 20-25), played at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, will feature a Saturday primetime finish on CBS/Paramount+ for the fourth consecutive season. The sixth APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational will be played January 25-26 at Torrey Pines, with final-round coverage on GOLF Channel. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 27-February 2), to be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, is the second Signature Event of 2025 and features amateurs competing alongside professionals (80 players) over the first two rounds, with the competition limited to professionals only for the final two rounds at Pebble Beach. AT&T is the TOUR’s longest continuous title sponsor dating, back to 1986.

(January 27-February 2), to be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, is the second Signature Event of 2025 and features amateurs competing alongside professionals (80 players) over the first two rounds, with the competition limited to professionals only for the final two rounds at Pebble Beach. AT&T is the TOUR’s longest continuous title sponsor dating, back to 1986. The WM Phoenix Open (February 3-9) in Scottsdale, Arizona, will once again be contested the same week as Super Bowl LIX (played in New Orleans). In 2024, Nick Taylor captured the trophy at TPC Scottsdale a year after finishing runner-up to Scottie Scheffler.

The first of three player-hosted Signature Events, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods will host The Genesis Invitational (February 10-16) at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The three player-hosted Signature Events will once again have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead, as well as a special exemption in addition to the four sponsor exemptions reserved for TOUR members.

(February 10-16) at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The three player-hosted Signature Events will once again have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead, as well as a special exemption in addition to the four sponsor exemptions reserved for TOUR members. Mexico’s national open, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 17-23), became an official PGA TOUR event in 2022. In 2024, rookie Jake Knapp earned his maiden PGA TOUR title at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, Mexico.

the (February 17-23), became an official PGA TOUR event in 2022. In 2024, rookie Jake Knapp earned his maiden PGA TOUR title at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, Mexico. Rounding out the month of February will be the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 24-March 2), kicking off the traditional Florida swing at The Champion Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

March-April

Staying in Florida, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 3-9) — backed by more than 20 years of support from Mastercard — will be contested at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando. The tournament’s namesake — the late Arnold Palmer — was one of the founding members of the PGA TOUR in 1968 and is considered golf’s greatest ambassador. The Puerto Rico Open will be played concurrently at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico.

(March 3-9) — backed by more than 20 years of support from Mastercard — will be contested at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando. The tournament’s namesake — the late Arnold Palmer — was one of the founding members of the PGA TOUR in 1968 and is considered golf’s greatest ambassador. The will be played concurrently at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico. With support from Proud Partners Comcast Business, Optum and Morgan Stanley, the PGA TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship (March 10-16), returns to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In 2024, World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler became the first player to successfully defend a title at THE PLAYERS, edging Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman by one shot.

(March 10-16), returns to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In 2024, World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler became the first player to successfully defend a title at THE PLAYERS, edging Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman by one shot. One week later, the Valspar Championship (March 17-23) returns to Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, a favorite venue among PGA TOUR members. Peter Malnati captured his second career PGA TOUR title on the Copperhead Course in 2024.

(March 17-23) returns to Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, a favorite venue among PGA TOUR members. Peter Malnati captured his second career PGA TOUR title on the Copperhead Course in 2024. Two weeks in Texas lead the run-up to the Masters Tournament (April 7-13). The first stop is the Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 24-30) at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The 2025 season will mark the second consecutive year of the Houston event being played in the spring. The following week, the Valero Texas Open (March 31-April 6) is set for TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, where Akshay Bhatia captured the 2024 title in wire-to-wire fashion, earning the final exemption into the Masters.

(April 7-13). The first stop is the (March 24-30) at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The 2025 season will mark the second consecutive year of the Houston event being played in the spring. The following week, the (March 31-April 6) is set for TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, where Akshay Bhatia captured the 2024 title in wire-to-wire fashion, earning the final exemption into the Masters. The week after the Masters, the fifth Signature Event of 2025, the RBC Heritage (April 14-20), returns to the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. That same week, the Corales Puntacana Championship , an Additional Event in the Dominican Republic, returns to Puntacana Resort & Club’s Corales Golf Course.

(April 14-20), returns to the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. That same week, the , an Additional Event in the Dominican Republic, returns to Puntacana Resort & Club’s Corales Golf Course. The PGA TOUR’s only official team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 21-27), features two-player teams competing in both Foursomes and Four-Ball competition over 72 holes. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry emerged victorious at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana, in 2024.

May-July

In CJ Group’s second year as title sponsor, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (April 28-May 4) — named in honor of the legendary Texan who captured 52 career PGA TOUR titles — will be held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

(April 28-May 4) — named in honor of the legendary Texan who captured 52 career PGA TOUR titles — will be held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Truist was announced on August 6 as title sponsor of the TOUR’s traditional stop at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. With Quail Hollow Club set to host the 2025 PGA Championship (May 12-18), the Truist Championship (May 5-11) will be contested at The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That same week, the second edition of the Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will be played.

(May 12-18), the (May 5-11) will be contested at The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That same week, the second edition of the at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will be played. The Charles Schwab Challenge (May 19-25) returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, the longest-running host venue on the PGA TOUR (outside of the majors), where Davis Riley held off World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in 2024 to earn his second PGA TOUR title.

(May 19-25) returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, the longest-running host venue on the PGA TOUR (outside of the majors), where Davis Riley held off World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in 2024 to earn his second PGA TOUR title. Hosted by golf’s greatest sportsman, Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 26-June 1) returns to its traditional position on the TOUR’s calendar following Memorial Day. The Signature Event will be played at Nicklaus’ masterpiece, Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

(May 26-June 1) returns to its traditional position on the TOUR’s calendar following Memorial Day. The Signature Event will be played at Nicklaus’ masterpiece, Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The RBC Canadian Open (June 2-8) will make its debut at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), just the eighth facility to host Canada’s national men’s open golf championship since 1977. The event returns to its traditional date the week prior to the U.S. Open.

(June 2-8) will make its debut at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), just the eighth facility to host Canada’s national men’s open golf championship since 1977. The event returns to its traditional date the week prior to the U.S. Open. Following the U.S. Open (June 9-15) at Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh, the TOUR heads 475 miles northeast to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the final Signature Event of 2025, the Travelers Championship (June 16-22). In 2024, Scottie Scheffler won his fourth Signature Event of the season at TPC River Highlands and sixth Regular Season event before going on to claim the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

(June 9-15) at Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh, the TOUR heads 475 miles northeast to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the final Signature Event of 2025, the (June 16-22). In 2024, Scottie Scheffler won his fourth Signature Event of the season at TPC River Highlands and sixth Regular Season event before going on to claim the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. A pair of TPC Network courses that host PGA TOUR events will celebrate 25th anniversaries in 2025: TPC Deere Run, site of the John Deere Classic (June 30-July 6); and the Arnold Palmer-designed TPC Twin Cities, which has hosted the 3M Open (July 21-27) since 2019. In addition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 23-29), played near downtown Detroit at Detroit Golf Club, makes up the TOUR’s Midwest presence in Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan, respectively.

For the fourth consecutive season, three tournaments will be part of both the FedExCup and the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai. In 2024, Robert MacIntyre became the first Scottish player in 25 years to win the Genesis Scottish Open (July 7-13), which is co-sanctioned by both Tours, while the ISCO Championship (July 7-13) and Barracuda Championship (July 14-20) each allow access to 50 DP World Tour members. As previously announced, the ISCO Championship will move to Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky.

(July 7-13), which is co-sanctioned by both Tours, while the (July 7-13) and (July 14-20) each allow access to 50 DP World Tour members. As previously announced, the ISCO Championship will move to Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. The Open Championship (July 14-20) returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, for the first time since 2019 when Ireland’s Shane Lowry won his first major title.

(July 14-20) returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, for the first time since 2019 when Ireland’s Shane Lowry won his first major title. The Wyndham Championship (July 28-August 3) concludes the FedExCup Regular Season and finalizes the 70-player field for the first FedExCup Playoffs event.

2025 FedExCup Playoffs

The 19th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs follows, with the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings qualifying for the first FedExCup Playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 4-10) at TPC Southwind, in Memphis, Tennessee. Those players are also exempt for Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS in 2026.

From there, the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings advance to the BMW Championship (August 11-17), contested at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, for the second time. In 2021, Patrick Cantlay won in a six-hole playoff en route to winning the FedExCup. Players who advance to the BMW Championship are fully exempt for the following season and qualify for all Signature Events in 2026.

Following the BMW Championship, the top 30 will move on to the season-ending TOUR Championship (August 18-24). With support from Proud Partners Accenture, The Coca-Cola Company and Southern Company, the FedExCup Playoffs finale at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, will crown the FedExCup Champion and award a $25 million bonus.

FedExCup Fall

After the TOUR Championship, the 2025 FedExCup Fall will finalize top 125 eligibility for the 2026 season, as well as starts in THE PLAYERS. While players in the top 50 will continue to be eligible for FedExCup Fall events, players ranked No. 51 and beyond carry over their FedExCup points from the Regular Season and FedEx St. Jude Championship and will continue to accumulate points through the FedExCup Fall toward their eligibility status for 2026.

Like this: Like Loading...