Progressive and prestigious premium-class model sets standards in design and aerodynamics: first-rate drag coefficient of 0.23

Excellent qualities for everyday driving and long distances: cutting-edge technologies like adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering, plus very good aeroacoustics

Dynamic, comfortable, efficient: MHEV plus mild hybrid technology enables partially electric driving and enhances driving performance

Audi is expanding its A6 model series with a classic business Sedan. It sets standards in design and aerodynamics and makes innovation and comfort in the premium full-size class tangible in every detail. Its drag coefficient of 0.23 is the best value for a combustion-engine production model in Audi history.

Modern gasoline and diesel engines with MHEV plus mild hybrid technology ensure increased efficiency with improved performance. In combination with sophisticated suspension technologies, the A6 Sedan impresses with its qualities for everyday and long-distance driving: both the adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering combine driving comfort and agile handling to the highest degree.

The body of the new A6 Sedan is clear and functional. The reduced, brand-typical design combines elegance and sportiness. The curve of the windows’ upper contour gives the streamlined body its special character. The striking front end, with sleek headlights and prominently positioned Audi rings, is defined by the large, low-positioned Singleframe.

Behind this is a sophisticated airflow concept. The most important element for the aerodynamics at the front are the side air intakes that have been optimized in terms of form and function. The so-called air curtains achieve better airflow and give the business sedan a powerful appearance. Furthermore, a front spoiler in the front bumper reduces front-axle lift and, together with panels on the underbody, ensures controlled airflow under the vehicle.

Like the front end, the elongated and slightly upward-sloping rear end also conveys prestige. The two rear lights with their precise graphics and the continuous light strip lend the new A6 Sedan a sense of presence, as does the vertical brake light.

The special shape of the notchback also contributes significantly to the vehicle’s outstanding aerodynamics. The sharp curvature of the tailgate, together with the hollow groove in front of it, creates an optimal stall. In combination with the large, wide diffuser, the result is an ideal balance between lift at the rear axle and drag, which enhances driving dynamics.

With the optional adaptive air suspension, the A6 Sedan perfects the synthesis of sportiness and comfort. As well as regulating body height and shock absorption, this air suspension system also offers a further advantage in aerodynamics. Compared to the standard suspension, the vehicle is 20 millimeters (0.79 in) lower in normal mode. In dynamic mode, the ride height is lowered by another 10 millimeters (0.39 in) for a sporty driving feel. To reduce drag, the A6 Sedan uses the low level even at high speeds in balanced and efficiency modes.

The optional all-wheel steering makes for agile handling and precise maneuvering. Coupled with the stiffer progressive steering, there is a significantly improved and more direct steering response with increased feedback from the road. At low speeds, the all-wheel steering turns the rear wheels up to five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels, improving maneuverability in city traffic and tight bends. At medium and higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction, resulting in stable and even more precise handling.

The drives with mild‑hybrid technology MHEV plus play a major role in the outstanding driving experience. In addition to the 2.0 TDI four-cylinder engine with 150 kW (204 PS)1 the 3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine with 270 kW (367 PS)2 also features this type of partial electrification.

The MHEV plus system supports the combustion engine, enhances performance and driving comfort, and reduces CO 2 emissions. It enables fully electric parking and maneuvering. The A6 Sedan also runs on electric power when driving slowly in the city, in slow-moving traffic, or outside city limits when coasting to the next village.

Furthermore, the MHEV plus technology generates an additional drive torque of up to 230 Newton meters and up to 18 kW (24 PS) of power when starting off or overtaking. Up to 25 kW is recuperated when decelerating.

Sound insulation inside the A6 Sedan has been improved by up to 30 percent compared to its predecessor – and this increases driving comfort. More tightly sealed windows and optimized door seals ensure more pleasant acoustics in the interior; a tailgate seal also significantly minimizes wind noise. Moreover, all tires 19 inches or larger are equipped with so-called noise absorbers. Newly developed engine and transmission mount bushings make for a smoother and quieter ride.

The new A6 Sedan will be produced in Neckarsulm and sold worldwide. It can be ordered starting in mid-April 2025. With the entry-level TFSI 150 kW3 engine, the A6 notchback will start at 55,500 euros. Deliveries to customers will begin in summer 2025.

