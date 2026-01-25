The Malaysian contingent to the ASEAN Para Games 2025 has more than met the target which has been set when they hauled in 64 gold medals, 64 silver and 73 bronzes.

It surpassed the 55 gold medals that were set earlier.

Para athlete Wong Kar Gee won the 55th gold medal for Malaysia in the T12 Men’s Long Jump event with a new APG record distance of 6.83m as wheelchair tennis player Mohamad Yusshazwan Yusuf contributed Malaysia’s 181st medal when he defeated Kittiphong Wongcharoen of Thailand 2-0 in the men’s singles final.

Malaysia’s final haul stands at an impressive 201medals overall, with 64 gold, 64 silver, and 73 bronze medals.

Malaysia’s medals came from various sports, including athletics, badminton, swimming, and tenpin bowling, with the country set to finish third in the standings behind overall champions Thailand and runners-up Indonesia.

