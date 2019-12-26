The other Malaysian sailor who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics is Nur Shazrin Abdul Latif in Laser Radial. Tokyo Olympics-bound Khairulnizam Afendy put the sails right to bag the gold in Laser Standard class at the Abu Dhabi International Regatta to round up a successful week for Malaysian sailing.

The 26-year-old not only ruled in Abu Dhabi but also gave his sailing a shot in the arm after a disastrous outing in the recent 30th Philippines Sea Games where Malaysia failed to win a single gold but had set a four-gold target.

Instead, the Malaysian sailors could only show two silvers and six bronze medals in Subic and sailing came under severe criticism for their poor show.

However, in a week of “high” for Malaysian sailing Khairulnizam’s gold came in the wake of Malaysia also making the grade to the Tokyo Olympics when Noraisyah Jamil and Juni Karimah Noor Jamali booked their Olympic tickets.

The duo finished fifth behind Chinese sailors at the women’s international 470 events in the Asian Championships in Shenzhen, China.

A delighted Khairulnizam said ending the year with a win is certainly a booster for him and Malaysian sailing as a whole after the Sea Games disappointment.

– BY RIZAL ABDULLAH