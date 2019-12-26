Klang-born D. Saarvindran is on the move again and will ply his football trade with Super League outfit Terengganu for the 2020 Malaysian Football League season. Klang-born D. Saarvindran is on the move again and will ply his football trade with Super League outfit Terengganu for the 2020 Malaysian Football League season.

The vastly traveled 27-year-old flanker who had stints with Pahang and Johor Darul Takzim II is also a former Harimau Muda player.

In a Facebook posting, the Terengganu FC announced the player did enough during his two-week trials with the Turtles and earn a one-year contract with the East Coast giants.

Terengganu head coach Nafuzi Zain, himself a former international, was impressed with Saarvindran’s football and believes the player can add strength to the team and at the same time provide more options on the bench.

“Saarvidran’s presence will certainly strengthen the team for the new season,” said Nafuzi who was named head coach to chart and plot Terengganu’s campaign next season after the Turtles finished empty this year.

Nafuzi was named caretaker coach when Irfan Bakti quit the hot seat in mid-season this year following a spate of poor results. Terengganu finished seventh in the 12-team Super League.

Terengganu has released their ace striker Kipre Tchetche for the new season but has retained English-born Lee Tuck as the team skipper and Uzbek midfielder Sanjar Shaakhmedov.