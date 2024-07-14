NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND – JULY 13: Sungjae Im of South Korea acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Korea’s Sungjae Im kept the mistakes to a minimum as he fought to a third round of 3-under 67 at the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday for tied fourth place and sit four back of 54-hole leader, Ludvig Åberg of Sweden.

Im, a two-time PGA TOUR winner, traded five birdies against two bogeys on a rainy and chilly day at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick to be amongst the chasing pack as Aberg opened a two-shot lead following a 65 to lead on 17-under.



Home hero Robert MacIntyre, who broke through with a maiden PGA TOUR win at the RBC Canadian Open last month, carded the day’s best of 63 despite a closing bogey for second place while15-time winner Adam Scott shot a 64 to lie three back. Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa (66), Antoine Rozner (68) and Sahith Theegala (66) share fourth place alongside Im on 13-under.

“It wasn’t too much different from the first two rounds and there were no big mistakes. I did really well and made a few important par saves,” said Im.

He birdied three of the opening six holes for a fast start before dropping a couple of shots as conditions became tricky. “When it rains, we need to take care of many things like keeping your clubs dry. I was bit busier than usual and I think I finished well,” he said.

Shot of the day for the Korean star, whose last victory was the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, came on the par-3 14th hole when he stuck his tee shot to about three feet, which was greeted by cheers from Korean fans. “It’s 138 meter with a 9 iron, a distance which I like. I had a feeling before hitting it that it would be a good shot, and it led to a birdie,” said Im.

“I heard some Korean fans cheering but I didn’t know they actually came from Korea. I thought they were locals living here. I appreciate their support and it gives me extra motivation.”

Although he trails by four, Im intends to stick to his game plan in hope of pouncing on his third PGA TOUR victory, and becoming only the second Asian golfer to win the Scottish Open after Indian Jeev Milkha Singh in 2012.

“Scottish weather is unpredictable, so I don’t know how it will be tomorrow but hopefully it’s good weather. I like how I’ve played over the last three days, and I hope to continue to play well tomorrow,” said Im.

Åberg, one of the newest stars in the game, will have MacIntyre, who was runner-up to Rory McIlroy last year, breathing down his neck. The Swede started the day with a one-shot advantage but trailed MacIntyre by two on the back nine as the Scot carded a 63 to delight the local fans and catapult himself up the leaderboard.

The Swede, who holds one win each on the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR after turning professional last June, then birdied the 16th and 17th, however, to edge ahead of the US$9 million showpiece which is co-sanctioned by both circuits.

“Not the most stress-free golf but it was a good score again. I’m pleased with the way I hung in there and finished it out. Felt like I was swinging well and hitting the putts the way I wanted to and tried to read them. Then obviously when a putt like that goes in on 13, it gives you a little bit of an extra boost I guess. It doesn’t change anything. We just tried to hit the best shot the best we can and take it from there,” said the 24-year-old.

Third-Round Notes – Saturday, July 13, 2024

Weather: Cloudy with scattered showers. High of 55. Wind NNE at 5-10 mph.

Third-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 Total

1 Ludvig Åberg 64 64 65 193 (-17)

2 Robert MacIntyre 67 65 63 195 (-15)

3 Adam Scott 65 64 64 196 (-14)

T4 Collin Morikawa 65 66 66 197 (-13)

T4 Sahith Theegala 66 65 66 197 (-13)

T4 Sungjae Im 63 67 67 197 (-13)

T4 Antoine Rozner 65 64 68 197 (-13)

