Hongyen Thakam FC made a smashing start to their title defence in the Futsal Thai League 2024/25 when they whipped Phetchaburi Rajabhat FC 6-1.The goals for Hongyen were scored by Hongyen Thakam to be followed by Theodsak Charoenphong, Weldel Mendel, Amarin Ekaphan and Narongsak Wangwon.Phetchaburi’s goal was scored by Adinan Munsap.In the meantime, Black Pearl United beat YFA Sriracha 4-2 while Port FC beat Bluewave Chonburi 2-1. FUTSAL THAI LEAGUE 2024/25FULLTIME RESULTSChonburi 1-2 Port FCRajnavy 1-3 ThammasatYFA Sriracha 2-4 Black PearlNonthaburi 2-3 Kasem BunditRajabhat Phetchaburi 1-6 ThakhamSuratthani 1-1 Thai ArmyBangkok BTS 2-0 Nakhon Ratchasima #AFF#FAT

