NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND – JULY 12: Sungjae Im of South Korea smiles as he acknowledges fans on the ninth hole green during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Korea’s Sungjae Im hasn’t quite found a liking yet towards the quirky nature of links golf but a second round of 3-under 67 at the Genesis Scottish Open that kept him in the title race on Friday may slowly change his mind.

Two days of near-perfect conditions at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick has been a big factor for the 26-year-old Im, who is enjoying a third visit to the US$9 million showpiece co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR.

A two-time PGA TOUR winner, he enters the weekend just two strokes back of 36-hole leader, Ludvig Aberg who fired a bogey-free 64 as the World No. 4 chases a third victory since turning professional last summer.

Im had failed to break par and missed the cut in his two previous starts in the Genesis Scottish Open but has been in full flow to emerge as Asia’s leading challenger in tied third place on 10-under.

“I don’t really like links course to be honest, but I’m glad I have done better than I thought this week,” said Im. “Today’s weather was similar to yesterday, so I didn’t have any problem. The weather seems to be helping me a lot. When it’s windy, it’s a bit difficult but it’s fine right now and I have good scores in two days.”

He flew into Scotland on the back of some impressive form, with four top-10s accumulated since May. Starting on the back nine, he navigated the par-5s with easy birdies on the 10th and 16th holes, and rolled in a 13-footer on 13. He made bogey for the second straight day on the first after a rare errant drive before bouncing back with a three-foot birdie on the fifth.

“At the start of the season, I didn’t get the results I wanted, so it was a bit difficult but since April, my putting routine has changed a bit, and my swing has gradually gotten to a point where I want it to be and I think my shots have become consistent. As my scores kept getting better, I gained confidence and I kept believing in myself. I’m playing well now,” he said.

With the likes of major winners Collin Morikawa and defending champion Rory McIlroy in the mix in tied fifth position and only three back, the smooth-swinging Im is ready to keep his head down as he seeks to become only the second Asian golfer to win the Scottish Open since Indian Jeev Milkha Singh’s feat in 2012.

“I will trust my own play and focus on my game. There are a lot of good players at the top of the leaderboard, so I’m not going to be too greedy and will aim to do my best on every shot,” he said.

Aberg, 24, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since earning his PGA TOUR status last June by ranking first in the innovative PGA TOUR University programme which recognises leading college golfers in the U.S. The Swede, who holds one win each on the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, seized control of the tournament with a six-birdie round to lead by one from Antoine Rozner, who also shot a 64.

“It’s been very nice. I felt like we’ve had a very good game plan and executing the shots. We’re try not to force anything. We try to have a lot of acceptance when we play and make sure that we put good swings on it, and give ourselves plenty of chances, which I felt like we’ve done very well,” said Aberg.

Second-Round Notes – Friday, July 12, 2024

Weather: Partly cloudy. High of 63. Wind NNE at 5-10 mph.

36-hole cut: 74 professionals at 3-under 137 from a field of 152 professionals and one amateur.

Second-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 Total

1 Ludvig Åberg 64 64 128 (-12)

2 Antoine Rozner 65 64 129 (-11)

T3 Sungjae Im 63 67 130 (-10)

T3 Matteo Manassero 67 63 130 (-10)

T5 Six players — — 131 (-9)

