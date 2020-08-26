“It’s not just about having money and the financial resources to do things but in competition, it’s about gathering the right group of people to work on the project and they were able to do this from scratch. I think also that Mike Leitner is also very responsible for this, a guy with a lot of experience, that at the end of the day, pushed the project to the next level and we the riders are benefitting from it and from now on we just need to race like anybody else.”