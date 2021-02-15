Brad Binder, #33: “2020, in general, was a season where I feel we achieved a lot, a few good results and obviously with the first victory – or KTM’s first victory – being the main thing. But there were also many days when we had the potential to do so much more. For sure now the margin is a little bit smaller to try and improve but I think as the season went on last year, even though we had a little bit of a slump in the middle, things got better and better. I felt like I was improving not only for the results but in the way approaching the weekends and going session-by-session. At the moment I feel that we have a really, really strong package. We are in a good direction and I am super-excited to get back on the bike this year.”

Miguel Oliveira, #88: “For sure to be world champion you need to have many details together at the same time and for that, depending on how the season is going and what is happening, generally we can find success through the project. Sometimes a 4th place will be a very good result and sometimes a 2nd place may not fulfil our expectations but you have to work through that process and right now, as a start base, I am thinking quite hard to set a bar of results that we can consider as successful. For sure being better than 2020 is already a good start. It is quite a relaxing factor to know that the bike is capable of winning but at the same time you cannot take anything for granted and when it comes to repeating success it becomes harder, so I don’t see it as a static job. I think every year you need to bring something ‘up’ on your side to keep a very good level in this championship. I feel I am able to work more on details in a factory team and to at least be more consistent. I think these are the tools that the factory team is going to give me. I have full conviction in my work.”

Danilo Petrucci, #9: “It’s my tenth year in MotoGP and to ‘celebrate’ this I will ride for KTM and I’m very proud about this. Tech3 KTM Factory Racing is one of the most competitive teams we have in MotoGP. Last year they won two races, so I am really happy to race with them. We have all the factory support we need and in a really nice environment. I’m really, really curious to try the bike and get to know the people from the Tech3 team. I want to give some of my experience back to this factory. I know many race situations that can happen during a year and all the other three riders are all very fast and very competitive. I am the ‘most experienced’ but I want to be faster than them or I want to fight with them and share our opinion to let the bike grow. In the end to be satisfied with the season and to make all the KTM people and factory happy: this is the target. To be fast is the thing that matters the most.”

Iker Lecuona, #27: “This winter I have been working very hard on my preparation because MotoGP is a very physically demanding class and you need to be in perfect condition. In 2021 I want to start at the same level that I reached towards the end of the season and then we will see how it goes. Everybody is strong, the level in the category is very high, but my team is working very good, the bike in 2020 has made a big step and I feel confident to show my best on the track.”