Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn dashed China’s hopes in the men’s singles and a possible clean sweep in the Olympics badminton tournament after causing a huge upset on top seed Shi Yu Qi at Porte de la Chapelle today. The 23-year reigning world champion and eighth seed Vitidsarn, among the tournament’s dark horses, was in his strongest form, dominating and commandingly dictating terms to beat Shi 21-12, 21-10 in under 45 minutes. Vitidsarn, Thailand’s second men’s singles player to reach an Olympics semi-finals after Boonsak Ponsana in 2004 Olympics, will now take on Malaysian star Lee Zii Jia in Sunday’s men’s singles semifinals. Lee Zii Jia put up a good tactical approach against Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the other quarterfinals tie, brushing aside his best friend with a 21-17, 21-15 win to secure his place in the semifinals, a huge improvement as compared to his Tokyo outing three years ago when he was eliminated in the round of 16. After a point for point battle in the early part of the first game, the Chonburi-born Vitidsarn, fondly known as View, pulled away 16-12 after the midway before racing to a 21-12 finish, much to the surprise of the Chinese camp. It was even harder for Shi Yu Qi, who found himself struggling in the second game, trailing 1-11 at mid-game interval. With Vitidsarn growing in confidence, the Thai star crushed Shi Yu Qi racing ahead 18-15 before wrapping the match with 21-10. “I prepared hard for this Olympics and was hoping for good returns. But it didn’t happen and I have to accept this defeat,” said a dejected Shio Yu Qi. Meanwhile, Lee Zii Jia, another of the tournament’s darkhorse, is also gaining in confidence following his sensational straight game 21-17, 21-15 win over Antonsen, leaving reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen as Europe’s only hope in the men’s singles. Lee opened up the first game with 11-9 lead, but were levelled 16-16 at one time before pulling away 19-17 and with three match point in hand, wrapped the game 21-17. Lee again played confidently in the second game, leading 13-6 after the interval before pulling away 17-12, 18-15 and finally sealing the match with 21-15. Axelsen, meanwhile, played commandingly in the last quarterfinal encounter to end Loh Kean Yew’s campaign, winning 21-9, 21-17 over the Singaporean to secure his place in the semifinals and remain on track for a possible back-to-back win in Paris 2024. “I kept calm all the way through the match, controlling the pace and forcing Anders into mistakes..,” said Jia, adding that the semis clash against Kunlvat will be similarly tough as the Thai is now the favourites based on his current form. The other semifinal pits Axelsen against Olympic debutant Lakshya Sen of India who now became the first Indian men’s singles player to play in the Olympic semifinals. Lakshya was at his best as he absorbed the challenge from Chinese Taipei’s former world number two Chou Tien-Chen, eventually winning 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 to set up a semifinal clash against Axelsen and kept alive India’s hope of a medal in Paris 2024. The women’s singles quarterfinals get underway on Saturday (Aug 3) with China already assured of a place in the semifinals when Chen Yu Fei takes on He Bing Jiao in the fourth quarter final tie. Top seed An Se Young, seeking to become Korea’s first ever women’s singles Olympic champion, is set for an explosive clash against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, while 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain squares off against Aya Ohori of Japan. Indonesia’s last medal hope, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung takes on Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon. Men’s Singles Quarterfinals[8] Kunlavut Vitadsarn (Thailand) beat [1] Shi Yu Qi (CHN) 21-12, 21-10[7] Lee Zii Jia (MAS) bt [4] Anders Antonsen (DEN) 21-17, 21-15Laksya Sen (IND) bt Chou Tien Chen (TPE) 19-21, 21-15, 21-12[1] Viktor Axelsen (DEN) bt Loh Kean Yew (SGP) 21-9, 21-17 Match schedules: Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal match (Saturday, Aug 3, 3.00pm Paris time)Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS) vs Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN) Women’s Doubles Finals (Saturday, Aug 3, 4.00pm Paris time)Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN) vs Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) Men’s Singles Semifinals (Sunday, Aug 4)Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) vs Lee Zii Jia (MAS) Lakshya Sen (IND) vs Viktor Axelsen (DEN) Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal match (Sunday, Aug 4):Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) vs Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen (DEN) Men’s Doubles Gold Medal match (Sunday, Aug 4):Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN) vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (TPE) Women’s Singles Finals (Aug 5, 3.45pm Paris time)Men’s Singles Finals (Aug 5, 8.30pm Paris time)

Like this: Like Loading...