Five teams will embark on their quest to scale the pinnacle of Asian men’s club football this month when the Preliminary Stage of the AFC Champions League Elite™ (ACL Elite) 2024/25 takes place from 6-13 August 2024. Having each been allocated indirect slots for the prestigious competition, Qatar’s Al Gharafa SC, Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC and United Arab Emirates’ Shabab Al Ahli will vie for one berth in the League Stage (West), while China PR’s Shandong Taishan FC will square off against Thailand’s Bangkok United to decide likewise for the East. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_elite/news/preliminary_battles_to_kick-start_aclelite_202425.html
