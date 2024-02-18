The organizers of La Vuelta have chosen the teams that will take part in the 79th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour. La Vuelta 24 will start on Saturday the 17th of August and finish on Sunday the 8th of September.

In accordance with UCI rules, the following 18 UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK (BEL)

(BEL) ARKÉA – B&B HOTELS (FRA)

(FRA) ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM (KAZ)

TEAM (KAZ) BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS (BRN)

(BRN) BORA – HANSGROHE (GER)

(GER) COFIDIS (FRA)

(FRA) DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM (FRA)

(FRA) EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST (USA)

(USA) GROUPAMA – FDJ (FRA)

(FRA) INEOS GRENADIERS (GBR)

(GBR) INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY (BEL)

(BEL) LIDL – TREK (USA)

(USA) MOVISTAR TEAM (ESP)

(ESP) SOUDAL – QUICK STEP (BEL)

(BEL) TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL (NED)

(NED) TEAM JAYCO ALULA (AUS)

(AUS) TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE (NED)

(NED) UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE)

Furthermore, LOTTO DSTNY (BEL) and ISRAEL PREMIER TECH (ISR), leaders in the 2023 classification of UCI ProTeams will take part by right in La Vuelta 24.

In addition to these 20 teams, the organizers have awarded the following wildcards:

EQUIPO KERN PHARMA (ESP)

(ESP) EUSKALTEL-EUSKADI (ESP)

www.lavuelta.es

Like this: Like Loading...