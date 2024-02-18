India women’s badminton team created history by winning their maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) title after winning a hard-fought battle against Thailand in the finals of the 2024 edition at Setia City Convention Centre here today.

Anmol Kharb, the 17-year-old reigning Indian national champion from Haryana, turned out to be the star of the team yet again as she stunned her higher-ranked opponent in the deciding match to hand India the historic 3-2 win which earned them the coveted Asia Team trophy.

With both teams levelled at 2-2, the 472-ranked Kharb, rose to the occasion, living up to her billing as India’s trump card to frustrate Choeikeewong with 21-14, 21-9 win in 43 minutes.

Earlier, world No.11 Pusarla V Sindhu, as expected crushed Supanida Katethong in straight games while doubles pair Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela had shocked their better-ranked opponent Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Projongjai to put India on a 2-0 advantage.

Pusarla dominated the courts with her fast attacking play, giving no chance for the world No.17 Katethong to respond and move around, and eventually wrapped up the game 21-12, 21-12 in 39 minutes.

Jolly-Pullela then followed suit, putting up a spirited display to force their world No.10 rival Kititharakul-Projonjainto into a three-game battle which eventually favoured the Indian women pair 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 in a duel that lasted 73 minutes.

However, world No.18 Busanan Ongbamrungphan put India’s celebration on hold, keeping Thailand’s hopes alive and stamping her superiority with a straight-game win over Ashmita Chaliha 21-11, 21-14 in 35 minutes, to narrow the score to 2-1.

The Aimsaard sisters of Benyapa-Nuntakarn forced a deciding tie following victory over Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra 21-11, 21-9, who were unable to rattle the world No.13 Thai pair.

The burden of clinching the crucial winning point was left to India’s 17-year-old young badminton sensation Anmal Kharb and Thailand’s third singles Pornpicha Choeikeewong.

After a rather cautious start, the 472-ranked Kharb, who has been making headlines as the tournament’s rising star, gained her momentum later in the game, controlling the courts and forcing Pornpicha into a string of errors.

After 43 minutes, Kharb finally completed her task of delivering the match by winning 21-14, 21-9.

India’s coach Pullela Gopichand praised his players, especially Kharb whom he said was “naturally clever on the courts.”

The top four teams – India, Thailand, Japan and Indonesia, qualified by merit for the Uber Cup Finals scheduled in Chengdu China, in April-May. The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 also offers valuable Olympic ranking points to players.

RESULT (FINALS)

Pusarla V Sindhu bt Supinada Katethong 21-12,21-12

Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Jongkolphan

Kititharakul/Rawinda Projongai 21-16, 18-21, 21-16

Ashmita Chaliha lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan 11-21, 14-21

Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra lost to Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard 11-21, 9-21.

Anmol Kharb bt Pornpicha Choeikeewon 21-14, 21-9

Like this: Like Loading...