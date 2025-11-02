The Principality of Monaco and Unipublic have presented the route of the first stage of La Vuelta 26, an individual time trial of 9.6 kilometres through the streets of Monaco.



Casino Square will host the start of a stage that will finish on Boulevard Albert I, where the finish line of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix is located each year.



The event, held at One Monte-Carlo, took place in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, H.E. Mr Christophe Mirmand, Minister of State, Mr Lionel Beffre, Minister of the Interior and President of the Steering Committee of La Vuelta 26, Nicolas Roche, former cyclist and ambassador of the Official Start, and Javier Guillén, General Director of La Vuelta.

Ten months before the start of La Vuelta 26 from Monaco, the Vuelta 2026 Steering Committee has unveiled the routes in the Principality for this sporting event, which will be a highlight of next year.

“Through this sporting event, we have the opportunity to show the world another side of our country, one that is committed to promoting popular sport in its noblest sense. Hosting La Vuelta is much more than a celebration of sport, its athletes and performance in a highly demanding discipline. It is a symbol of openness and influence for our country which, I would remind you, is the World Capital of Sport in 2025,” said H.S.H. Prince Albert II.

‘Today, we are 300 days away from the Grand Départ of La Vuelta 26, and Monaco is preparing to write a new page in its intense and brilliant sporting history,’ said H.E. Mr Christophe Mirmand, Minister of State.

‘Monaco is synonymous with sporting excellence and organisational prowess. Some of the world’s most prestigious events take place here, with the Formula 1 Grand Prix as the jewel in the crown. Launching La Vuelta in this setting is both an honour and a guarantee of success for everyone,’ said Javier Guillén, Director General of La Vuelta.

For the start of La Vuelta 26 from Monaco, the festivities will begin on Thursday 20 August with the traditional presentation of the teams.

The highlight of these four days of events will be the 9.6-kilometre individual time trial, which will start from Place du Casino on Saturday 22 August.

The route, which runs entirely through the streets of the Principality, will showcase some of Monaco’s most iconic locations: Place du Casino with its Hôtel de Paris and Café de Paris, the Moulins district, the Fairmont bend, the Larvotto district, Port Hercule, Port de Fontvieille, the Cirque marquee, which the riders will pass through, Stade Louis II and the finish line at the start/finish line of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Another highlight will be the second stage on Sunday 23 August, which will start from the Place du Palais Princier. The actual start will be from the Jardin Exotique, and the riders will set off towards France.

This official presentation also marked the symbolic handover between Italy, which hosted the start of La Vuelta 2025, and Monaco. – www.lavuelta.es

Like this: Like Loading...