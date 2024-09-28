The quest to claim the first ever AFC Women’s Champions League™ crown will be taken on by the top 12 teams on the Continent when they kick off the Group Stage of the 2024/25 season on Thursday.

Heralding a new dawn for the women’s game in Asia, three groups of four teams will be contested in a centralised league format from October 3 to 12 as they vie to secure progress to the last eight of the inaugural edition.

For more, please click on

https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league/news/landmark_awcl_to_take_flight_with_group_stage.html

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...