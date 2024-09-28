Suteepat Prateeptienchai continued his impressive march to a second title on the Asian Tour when he kept the lead for the third successive day in the US$1 million Yeangder TPC – one of Chinese-Taipei’s most prized tournaments.He carded a four-under-par 68 today for a fine tournament total of 18-under and a two-shot advantage over Filipino Miguel Tabuena, here at Linkou International Golf & Country Club.Tabuena, so often in the running this season, made a brilliant eagle on the par-five 18th, where he holed a 20-footer, to card a 66.Japan’s Kazuki Higa and Charlie Lindh from Sweden both shot 64s to move in to a tie for third with Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert, who carded a 67. They are five behind the leader.American John Catlin, the leading player on the Asian Tour and International Series rankings, returned a 68 and is in a group of players one shot further back.Suteepat, who began the day four in front, has made no secret about his affinity for Chinese-Tapiei, where he won his first Asian Tour event, last year’s Taiwan Glass Taifong Open, and where he has been playing on the local tour this year as well.And the 31-year-old Thai is clearly feeding off that this week, playing with calmness and confidence. He made five birdies and a bogey today in more difficult conditions.“It was so windy today, it was tough,” said the Thai, who finished first on the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit in 2022, helped by three victories in Indonesia.“It was okay for the first three or four holes, but then it got tough. I was just trying to play it safe and when I had a chance, make birdie, to keep my lead. I am still leading by two, that’s great.“I just hope there is no wind tomorrow. It is an easy course if there is no wind.”He will face stiff opposition tomorrow from in-form Tabuena, who will be trying to win for the fourth time on the Asian Tour, and first since The DGC Open in March of last year.Said the 29-year-old, who has three top 10s in his last five starts: “It was good but I am fighting a bit of pain on my left thumb again. It started on Wednesday, so I am just trying to take care of that. Golf is a funny sport and if you don’t focus on your actual game sometimes you can do great things. I am happy with the way I am playing.“Best part of the week for me is my driving, and if I keep it that way I think I have a chance tomorrow. The guy with the most patience tomorrow will win.”The diminutive figure of Higa coming through on moving day will have also turned heads. He claimed the Japan Tour money list two years ago, winning four times, including the Shinhan Donghae Open – an event jointly-sanctioned with the Asian Tour.“I was able to hit the ball where I wanted to today,” he said.“Everything was good. It was windier out there compared to the last two days but glad I was able to play well in these conditions. It’s my first time playing the Yeangder TPC. It’s a big event and I really want to win this tomorrow.“I last played Linkou when I was still an amateur. But I think I will need some luck again. I will take a more aggressive approach tomorrow considering how far ahead the current leader is. That will be my strategy tomorrow.”Yubin Jang, Korea’ latest star-in-the-making, aced the par-three eighth with an eight iron, from 185 yards. He carded a 70 and is seven back from top spot but a player more than capable of making up ground by shooting a low number.Scores after round 3 of the Yeangder TPC being played at Linkou International G&CC, a par-72, 7,108 yard course (am – denotes amateur):198 – Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 64-66-68.200 – Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 67-67-66.203 – Kazuki Higa (JPN) 70-69-64, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 69-70-64, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 68-68-67.204 – Lee Chieh-po (TWN) 68-70-66, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 69-67-68, John Catlin (USA) 69-67-68.205 – Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 68-70-67, Yubin Jang (KOR) 70-65-70.206 – Genki Okada (JPN) 71-68-67, Wang Wei-hsuan (TWN) 65-70-71, Lu Wei-chih (TWN) 66-69-71, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 67-67-72.207 – Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 71-67-69, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 72-66-69, Kyongjun Moon (KOR) 70-67-70, Shotaro Ban (USA) 69-67-71, Hung Chien-yao (TWN) 68-67-72, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 69-65-73.208 – Yeongsu Kim (KOR) 71-67-70, Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND) 67-72-69, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 70-69-69, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 70-68-70, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 69-68-71, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 68-68-72, Austen Truslow (USA) 69-72-67, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 67-68-73, Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 69-66-73.209 – Danthai Boonma (THA) 72-67-70, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 67-71-71, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 72-66-71, Hsieh Chi-hsien (TWN) 70-69-70, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 67-70-72, Jose Toledo (GTM) 67-74-68, Justin Warren (AUS) 72-69-68.210 – K.P. Lin (TWN) 68-70-72, Shiv Kapur (IND) 68-70-72, Ian Snyman (RSA) 74-66-70, Mingyu Cho (KOR) 70-70-70, William Harrold (ENG) 70-67-73, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 69-68-73, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (IND) 65-71-74, Trevor Simsby (USA) 73-68-69.211 – Jared Du Toit (CAN) 69-70-72, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 70-69-72, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 69-69-73, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 72-68-71, Liu Yung-hua (TWN) 69-69-73, Brendan Jones (AUS) 68-72-71, Michael Maguire (USA) 73-67-71, Fan Chiang Hao-chuan (TWN) 70-71-70, Junggon Hwang (KOR) 72-69-70, Justin Quiban (PHI) 68-68-75, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 73-68-70.212 – Andrew Dodt (AUS) 69-70-73, Miguel Carballo (ARG) 70-70-72, Michael Tran (VNM) 72-68-72, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 68-69-75.213 – Jordan Zunic (AUS) 66-72-75, Poom Saksansin (THA) 73-68-72, Harrison Crowe (AUS) 70-71-72.214 – Poosit Supupramai (THA) 73-66-75, Travis Smyth (AUS) 70-71-73, Berry Henson (USA) 73-68-73.215 – Taehoon Ok (KOR) 67-74-74, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 69-72-74, Chanmin Jung (KOR) 72-69-74, Tsai Tsung-yu (TWN) 71-70-74.216 – Lachlan Barker (AUS) 71-70-75.

217 – Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 72-69-76.

