The Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2021 will see several landmark changes to the system which has been in place since 2016.

It was recently announced that PFL 2021 will adopt a single group league format with 12 teams as against having two groups of six teams each currently.

And there will also be a shift from the current system from having the two top teams from each group play in the cross-over semi-finals and then final.

The 2021 edition of the PFL will see the team winning the most points from the league matches being crowned as the champions.

And also, the PFL 2021 will be without a relegation or promotion system as is the current practise with the Liga Futsal Nusantara as the second-tier competition.

The PFL 2021 will last for at least 22 weeks as against 16 weeks currently.

Like this: Like Loading...