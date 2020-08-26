Unbeaten Lao Toyota FC got back to their winning ways in the Pepsi Lao League 1 where this week they coast over Young Elephants FC 2-0 at the National Stadium.

The defending champions who were held to a scoreless draw by Master 7 FC last week, scored a goal in each half for the hard-fought three points.

Chanthaphone Wenvongsoth gave Lao Toyota the lead after 17 minutes as Kazuo Homma then added the second in the 65th minute for the win.

The victory ensured Lao Toyota their place at the top of the standings with 20 points from eight matches played – five points ahead of Master 7 FC with 15 points but who still has a game in hand.

On third is Young Elephants with 10 points – the same with Viengchanh FC who this week edged Vientiane FT 1-0, with the only goal of the game coming off Keo Phimmasone in the 75th minute.

