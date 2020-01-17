Madame Tussauds Hong Kong today announced that the former world no.1 international badminton player, Lee Chong Wei, will be the first Malaysian athlete to be part of the attraction.

Through an official video that showcases his sitting session with the Madame Tussauds team, Lee Chong Wei greeted his fans excitedly with, “Hello everyone. It’s been so long! I’m Lee Chong Wei. Thank you for your continuous support!”

A household name in Malaysia – Lee Chong Wei is the first ever badminton player to win the BWF Super Series Masters Finals for three consecutive years.

Lee, who retired last year, was ranked the world’s top badminton player for a record 349 weeks and was also recently appointed as Malaysia’s chef-de-mission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A few months ago, he announced a contribution of RM2 million to the Malaysian Badminton Association (BAM) and the National Sports Council Malaysia (NSC) through the Lee Chong Wei Foundation.

Throughout the 6-hour sitting session, not only did Lee Chong Wei provide full cooperation – from time to time, he joked around to lighten up the atmosphere, bringing endless laughs to the team.

When asked what delighted him the most during the sitting, Lee Chong Wei shares, “I’m impressed at how they recorded details so meticulously, including the colour of my hair and eyes! I’m extremely honoured and grateful to be representing Malaysia. I hope that my wax figure will inspire more Malaysians to showcase their talent on the global stage.”

BoBo Yu, Head of Marketing, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong also shares her excitement on the latest addition to the attraction.

“Malaysia is one of our important markets. After unveiling the wax figure of Michelle Yeoh many years ago, Lee Chong Wei will be the second Malaysian to have a wax figure exhibited at our attraction.

We are indeed privileged to have such a brilliant athlete joining us. We hope this will attract sport aficionados from Malaysia and all over the world to come and experience the magic of badminton displayed through the badminton superstar.”