Top seed Lee Yu-Jui of Chinese Taipei advanced into tomorrow’s Under-17 quarterfinals along with three Chinese and two Indian players after winning their respective third-round ties at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2024 at the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. World Junior No.34 Lee secured his place in the last eight after beating Korean Kim Muwon 21-8, 19-21, 21-10 in a match which lasted 41 minutes.

Lee takes on India’s Abhinav Garg who overcame Hong Kong China’s Cheung Sai Shing21-14, 21-9. Garg will be accompanied by compatriot and second seed Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila, who made it into the last eight with a 21-17, 15-21, 21-18 win over China’s Luo Jing Yu. The other quarterfinal encounters will pit China’s Fang Hong Xuan against compatriot Qiu Yu Kun while Indonesia’s sole hope, Radhitya Bayu Wardhana is up against China’s Feng Yi Lang. Meanwhile, China stamped their prowess in the U-17 women’s singles with six players through to the quarterfinals, with top seed Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand and India’s Tanvy Reddy Andluri securing the other two spots. In the Under-15 ties, top seed Riyan Malhan of UAE stormed into the quarterfinals after defeating China’s Zheng Huai Bo 21-14, 21-12, and will face sixth seed Kim Da Han of Korea. Top seed Tanvi Patri of India and second seed Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen of Vietnam are also through to the last eight of the women’s singles. For full results: https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/draws.aspx?id=5bdc94dd-7c6d-43d8-9dde-8a13d92bdff5