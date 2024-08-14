The Lao Football Federation (LFF) have announced Ha Hyeok-jun as the new head coach of the Laos national team.The 54-year-old will also handle the Laos national Under-23 team.The South Korean holds an AFC/KFA COACHING EXPERT LICENSE equivalent to the AFC Professional Certificate and has the following team management duties:- 2009 – 2011 worked at the Korea Football Association (KFA).- In 2012 – 2013, he was an assistant coach of the Myanmar national team and the Myanmar national under-23 team.- In 2015 – 2016, he was a weightlifting coach for BEIJING BEKONG club in the Chinese Premier League. – From 2016 to 2017, he was the head coach of BEIJING BEKONG in the Chinese Premier League.- In 2017 – 2018, he was the assistant coach of SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWING, the top league in Korea.- In 2019 – 2021, he was the head coach of DAEGU NATIONAL UNIVERSITY.- In 2023, he was the head coach of Resources Capital FC, the top league in Hong KongHyeok-jun’s main priority would be to prepare a squad for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...