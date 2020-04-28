The FA of Thailand (FAT) have yet to get permission from the Government of Thailand with regards to the resumption of the Thai League but they have already worked out the exact mechanism once the green light is given.

Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang, the President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) said that when the league resumes behind closed doors, the FAT have set 181 persons as the maximum number allowed per venue.

And this includes players, officials and also staff where they will be subjected to strict screening processes.

“When we come back and play would depend on the novel coronavirus situation and an approval from the government,” said Somyot.

“We have studied the methods used in other countries to stage such games behind closed doors and I think these measures can be implemented in Thailand as well.”

The Thai League has been postponed since 3 March and where the FAT had recently wrote to Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on a possible restart behind closed doors.