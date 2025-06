Tsutomu Ogura’s Singapore Men’s National Team will line up against Maldives at the Bishan Stadium later tonight, in a match aimed at preparing the team for the AFC Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2027 qualifier against Bangladesh.

The Lions were held to a goalless draw by Hong Kong, China in their opening Group C qualifier in March, and with Bangladesh and India also playing out a 0-0 draw on the same matchday, the group remains wide open.

