The Malaysian women’s national team came in second in the recently concluded Bhutan Tri-Nations Championship.

In the matches played at the Changlimithang Stadium, the Malaysians fell to a 2-1 loss to Hong Kong in their opening game before beating host Bhutan 3-1 in their second game.

Steffi Sarge Kaur scored for the Malaysians in the 38th minute in between goals from Sharon Fung (25th) and Ho Mui Mei (79th) for Hong Kong.

Against Bhutan, it was the home team who took the lead through Yeshey Bidha in the 24th minute before the Malaysians fought back through Intan Sarah Anisah Zulgafli (29th), Nur Ainsyah Murad (45th+5) and Farahiyah Muhammad Ridzuan (90th+7).

