The Thailand Futsal national team started well in their Group A campaign of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, defeating Timor-Leste 4-1 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.
“We got the three points, but we need to be better. We made a lot of mistakes in the second half, and we need to rectify that,” said Rakphol Sainetngam, the head coach of the Thailand Futsal national team.
Muhammad Osamanmusa grabbed the sixth-minute opener, to be followed by goals from Panas Kittipanuwong (12th minute), Jaroondej Muentieng (17th), and Narongsak Wingwon (36th).
Bendito Ramos scored the only goal for Timor-Leste in the 33rd minute.
In the meantime, Vietnam take the lead in Group A after blasting four goals past Myanmar.
Nhan Gia Hung scored Vietnam’s goals in the 12th minute as Nguyen Da Hai fired in a brace (21st and 22nd minute) and Nguyen Thac Hieu (29th).
Over in Group B, defending champions Indonesia made it a romping start with a 7-0 demolition of Brunei Darussalam.
Muhammad Sanjaya was on a hat-trick (4th, 5th and 17th minute) as Andarias Kareth slammed in a double (10th and 24th) to be followed by goals from Imam Anshori (12th) and Dewa Rizki (16th).
On the other hand, Australia fought back to beat Malaysia 2-1.
Adam Rayyan Nor Hisam had given Malaysia the lead after seven minutes before Australia replied through Tyler Garner in the 27th minute and Ethan De Melo in the 35th minute.
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Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand #FAM