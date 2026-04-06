The Thailand Futsal national team started well in their Group A campaign of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, defeating Timor-Leste 4-1 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

“We got the three points, but we need to be better. We made a lot of mistakes in the second half, and we need to rectify that,” said Rakphol Sainetngam, the head coach of the Thailand Futsal national team.

Muhammad Osamanmusa grabbed the sixth-minute opener, to be followed by goals from Panas Kittipanuwong (12th minute), Jaroondej Muentieng (17th), and Narongsak Wingwon (36th).

Bendito Ramos scored the only goal for Timor-Leste in the 33rd minute.

In the meantime, Vietnam take the lead in Group A after blasting four goals past Myanmar.

Nhan Gia Hung scored Vietnam’s goals in the 12th minute as Nguyen Da Hai fired in a brace (21st and 22nd minute) and Nguyen Thac Hieu (29th).

Over in Group B, defending champions Indonesia made it a romping start with a 7-0 demolition of Brunei Darussalam.

Muhammad Sanjaya was on a hat-trick (4th, 5th and 17th minute) as Andarias Kareth slammed in a double (10th and 24th) to be followed by goals from Imam Anshori (12th) and Dewa Rizki (16th).

On the other hand, Australia fought back to beat Malaysia 2-1.

Adam Rayyan Nor Hisam had given Malaysia the lead after seven minutes before Australia replied through Tyler Garner in the 27th minute and Ethan De Melo in the 35th minute.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand #FAM

Like this: Like Loading...