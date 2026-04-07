The Badminton Asia Championships 2026 gets underway at China’s Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium this week, with more than just continental honours at stake as Asia’s top shuttlers gear up preparations ahead of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup.

China are under pressure to end their 10-year drought in men’s singles, having not won the title since Chen Long’s triumph in 2017. Their hopes now rest largely on Shi Yuqi’s shoulders, who enters as the second seed behind defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Shi has shown solid form this season despite his early exit at last month’s All England Open. Kunlavut, along with Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, ensures a fiercely contested field, while rising contender Lin Chun-yi could prove lethal given his recent All England triumph.

In women’s singles, world No.1 An Se-young will be chasing redemption after her All-England defeat to China’s Wang Zhiyi. The Olympic champion is still seeking her first Asian crown, having previously settled for bronze and silver.

China will be spearheaded by defending champion Chen Yu Fei and Wang, both capable of extending the host nation’s recent dominance, while Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi remains a major threat.

The men’s doubles promises another open contest, with four different winners since 2022. Malaysia’s defending champions Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik face a stern test from world No.1 pair Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae, who are seeking their first Asian title after an unbeaten run this season.

In women’s doubles, defending champions Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning lead the field, but will face strong resistance from Korea’s Baek Ha-na/Lee So-hee, with the two pairs on a collision course for the semifinals.

Malaysia’s doubles pair Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan will also be looking to make history as the nation’s first champions in the discipline.

China will be equally determined to reclaim control in mixed doubles after Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet broke their hearts last year, ending their seven-year dominance in the category. Hopes are on top pairs Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping, alongside Jiang Zhenbang / Wei Yaxin to reclaim their glory.

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