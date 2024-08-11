Gan Sin Han is loud and while he amused the many badminton enthusiasts with his antics at the Titan Indoor Sports in Kluang, he showed that even at just 11-years-old he is on the way to becoming the next Malaysian badminton star.

The Standard Five student of SJKC Chin Kwang Wahyu in Parit Jawa situated near the town of Batu Pahat, won the newly introduced Boys’ Under-11 Singles in the seventh leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2024.

“I really, really wanted to win the title and that was why I played quite aggressively throughout my matches,” said Sin Han.

“This win in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship has definitely boosted my confidence and I look forward to playing again next year even though it will be in the higher age category.”

In the final of the Boys’ U11 Singles, Sin Han overcame Lee Zhi Hao from SRJKC Sri Lalang (Kluang) 21-19, 4-21, 22-20.

Sin Han was also playing in the Boys’ U13 Doubles but was stopped by Koh Kai Qian (SJKC Chian Kuo in Muar)-Lee Shao Wee (Destiny International School in Muar) 24-30 in the Round of 16.

