The BMW International Open will take place from 2nd to 6th July 2025 at Golfclub München Eichenried. Tournament organiser BMW has once again put together a magnificent sporting and event experience, both for visitors at the course and golf fans unable to make it there in person. The following document provides a compact rundown of everything you need to know about the only DP World Tour tournament in Germany.



36th edition.

BMW has been the organiser of the BMW International Open since 1989. No other tournament on the DP World Tour has been held for so long under the same name and with the same partner. The BMW International Open was also BMW’s first involvement in professional golf. The roots of the BMW Golf Cup, which has long since established itself as the largest international tournament series for amateur golfers, stretch back as far as 1982.



Hole-in-One Award.

This year’s traditional Hole-in-One Car, which the pros can win with an ace on the 17th hole (par 3), is the BMW M5 Touring. It combines performance with characteristic design, while the plentiful space means it also impresses with its uncompromising suitability for everyday life. As a performance sports car with more than enough space for golf equipment, the BMW M5 Touring is the perfect Hole-in-One Car.



Eagles for Education.

“Eagles for Education” has been the slogan of the BMW Group’s educational initiative in golf since 2023. The company makes use of numerous BMW title tournaments around the world to fulfill its responsibility as a corporate citizen and participating in solutions to social challenges. As in the previous two years, the BMW Group will support a regional organization with €1,000 for every eagle scored during tournament rounds, helping to provide children with fair starting opportunities and a self-determined life.



Launch Control: Long drive event with Martin Borgmeier and friends.

It’s going to be long, loud and spectacular. Immediately after the close of play on Saturday evening (approx. 17:30), the 18th green will host another highlight: Launch Control. Germany’s long drive world champion Martin Borgmeier will take on Ryan “The Canadian Lumberjack” Gregnol (CAN), Sam Judah (USA) and “Long Way” Bobby Ray (USA) in a show match. Cassandra Meyer (USA) takes on the captivating challenge of competing against a male Tour pro. Surprise guests will also play their part in a very different golfing event, which has to be seen to be believed.

Admission is free from 16:00 on the Saturday, allowing sports fans to experience Launch Control and the finale to the third round free of charge.



Prize money.

2.75 million US dollars, of which 467,500 US dollars go to the winner.



Top international players in the field.

Sergio García (ESP), Luke Donald (ENG), Patrick Reed (USA), Li Haotong (CHN), Laurie Canter (ENG), Connor Syme (SCO), Wesley Bryan (USA), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT), Matthias Schwab (AUT), Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Joost Luiten (NED), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP)



German players in the field.

Martin Kaymer, Matti Schmid, Max Kieffer, Marcel Siem, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul, Marcel Schneider, Jannik De Bruyn, Freddy Schott, Hurly Long, Michael Hirmer, Tiger Christensen, Tim Wiedemeyer (AM), Wolfgang Glawe (AM)



Former winners in the field.

Martin Kaymer (2008), David Horsey (ENG, 2010), Pablo Larrazábal (ESP, 2011, 2015), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR, 2014), Andrea Pavan (ITA, 2019), Li Haotong (CHN, 2022), Ewen Ferguson (SCO, 2024)



Pro-Am tournament.

The Pro-Am tournament takes place on Wednesday 2nd July and features a number of big-name athletes from other sports, including Welsh football legend Gareth Bale, “golden goal hero” Oliver Bierhoff, and other celebrities. Admission is free. Play starts at 08:00 in the morning and 13:30 in the afternoon (both shotgun starts).



Tournament Village.

Sheer driving pleasure will once again be prominent in the Tournament Village this year. The BMW exhibition features the all-electric BMW i7, BMW i5 Touring and the BMW iX, as well as the BMW XM Label, which was only unveiled two weeks ago at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. BMW Group Classic is represented with iconic vintage cars, while MINI will also be present. Golf fans can show what they are capable of in various activities in the Tournament Village: the BMW Longest Putt gives them the opportunity to win great prizes there and then. Attractive prizes are also up for grabs on the BMW Hole in One Challenge, in collaboration with Trackman: the challenge is to hit an ace on the virtual 12th hole on the simulator. The new BMW Golfsport collection from Puma will also be on show and available to purchase for the very first time.



Video screen with live data.

At the heart of the Tournament Village is the large video screen, which is visible from the beer garden and a large lawn area – the perfect place to refuel without missing any of the action. As well as live coverage, a second screen also continuously shows comprehensive live statistics, data and animations. AI algorithms, a high definition 3D model and broadcast analysis tools create data-rich stories. The result is a golfing experience with a depth of detail you will struggle to find elsewhere. Furthermore, the makers of “Tee Time”, the official BMW International Open podcast, will also interview fascinating guests in front of the video screen twice a day.



Digital Experience.

At www.bmw-golfsport.com golf fans will find a free multimedia offering, which is worth checking out for visitors at the course and fans wishing to follow the tournament from afar. The highlights include a comprehensive livestream from Sky, a live leaderboard, fascinating live statistics, and an interactive player tracker. Furthermore, BMW Golfsport will cover the tournament on its social media channels with diverse content, exclusive productions and extensive information.



TV times.

In Germany, Sky will cover the action from München-Eichenried live for all customers on the Sky Sport Golf channel (also available via WOW and the Sky Sport App) from 12:30 to 18:00 on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:30 to 17:30 on Saturday and Sunday. This livestream is also available free of charge at www.skysport.de and www.bmw-golfsport.com. DAZN customers can also follow the tournament live at the same times. In Austria, ORF Sport Plus broadcasts live on Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM to 5:40 PM, on Saturday from 17:00 to 17:30, and on Sunday from 15:00 to 17:30 PM. A livestream is available on www.on.orf.at on Thursday and Friday from 12:30 to 18:00, as well as on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 17:30.



Electrified shuttle fleet.

A fully electrified BMW shuttle fleet will be operated at the BMW International Open. The on-site charging stations are charged using 100 percent green electricity and have been installed by BMW in collaboration with Golfclub München Eichenried. Outside of the tournament, they are available at all times to club members and guests.



Getting there on public transport – free shuttle bus service.

From Thursday to Sunday during the tournament week, a free shuttle bus service will run from Ismaning S-Bahn station from 07:00 to 20:00. The buses run regularly and continuously during these hours. However, there are no parking spaces at Ismaning S-Bahn station – this service can only be used by S-Bahn passengers. A valid S-Bahn ticket must be shown when boarding the bus.



Getting there by car.

The BMW International Open can be reached from the A9 motorway (Munich to Nuremberg). To do so, take the Garching-Süd exit and follow the B 471 towards Ismaning. Then, continue on the B388 towards Erding. Please make sure you follow the local signposts.



Navigation address.

Goldacher Straße, 85452 Moosinning, Germany



Parking.

Weather permitting, it is possible to park at the tournament site. Parking is free for all visitors in officially designated car parks. There is no entitlement to parking places.



Ticket shop.

Day tickets, season tickets and VIP tickets for the Fairway Club are available in the online ticket shop (www.bmw-golfsport.com/tickets). Admission to the Pro-Am on Wednesday 2nd July is free.



Partners.

BMW is very grateful to its main partners Commercetools, Emirates, Puma and Rolex, corporate partners Antenne Bayern, Goodyear and Husqvarna, and all the supplier partners for their fantastic support and cooperation.

