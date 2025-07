The #73 crashed out in a racing incident with Acosta in Assen – suffering a fracture in his left hand.

Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) is heading for surgery after his tough end to the Motul GP of the Netherlands. The #73, who is second in the standings, crashed out in an incident with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) at Assen and has been diagnosed with a fracture in his left hand.

