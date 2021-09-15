A scoreless draw against National Police FC was enough to give Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC their place in the Championship Round of the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) after they finished eighth at the end of the first round.

Following the change in format for this year’s meet, the top eight teams at the end of the first round will play in the Championship Round while the remaining five teams will do battle in the Relegation Round.

Kirivong were locked in a battle to finish among the top eight against Asia Euro United (AEU).

And following today’s draw against National Police, it has put Kirivong on the same 13 points with AEU from the same number of 12 matches played.

But Kirivong made the cut to the Championship Round on better goal difference with -8 as against AEU’s -14.

In the meantime, Nagaworld FC improved to finish fourth from fifth at the end of the first round of the MCL following their superb 4-3 win over Prey Veng FC today.

Folllowing a first half deadlock, Nagaworld finally made the scoresheet with a Marcio Marques’ opener just two minutes after the restart as Fumiya Kogure then made a fine finish three minutes later.

An own goal from Rotana Sor in the 59th minute gave further confidence to Nagaworld as Prey Veng then fought back with a double from Ahmat Surim (70th and 78th minute) and Son Sovathe (86th) to put the score back on level.

However, Kogure would have the final say in the match with the winner two minutes to the end to allow Nagaworld to finish the first round ahead of defending champions Boeung Ket FC.

Round Two of the MCL will start on 18 September 2021.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

National Police 0-0 Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC

Prey Veng 3-4 Nagaworld FC

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...