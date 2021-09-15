Port FC picked up their second win in the AFF Futsal Cup 2021 to keep up the pressure at the top of the standings alongside leaders Freefire Bluewave Chonburi.

Their comprehensive 4-0 beating of Selangor Mac FC this evening at Terminal 21 Hall in Korat, gave them the full six points from two matches – the same as Freefire.

And Port could not have asked for a better start in their match today than with a gifted own goal from Selangor’s Muhammad Azri Rahman who deflected in a corner early in the third minute.

A minute later Romualdo Da Silva then doubled the advantage as Port finished the first half 3-0 in front with Marcos Vinicius’ ninth minute strike.

Marcos then grabbed his second and Port’s fourth goal of the evening in the 24th minute for the win.

In the meantime in an earlier match, Pahang Rangers FC finally found their scoring shoes when they thumped Mohahang All Star FC 12-2.

Mohd Khairul Effendy Mohd Bahrin was on a hattrick off goals in the 3rd, 5th and 12th minute to be followed by a brace from Mohammad Awalluddin Mat Nawi (14th and 22nd), Muhammad Khaiyum Mohd Khaimi (17th and 40th) and Mohd Azrol Mohamad Hairun (22nd and 36th).

The other goals for Pahang Rangers were scored by Muhammad Akram Mukhriz Muhammadiah (33rd), Mohd Ridzwan Bakri (37th) and also an own goal from Mohahan’s Kim Hap in the 31st minute

Mohahang’s goals were scored by Phlong Sokraksa in the 18th minute and Kim Hap in the 40th minute.

AFF FUTSAL CUP 2021

RESULTS & FIXTURES

13 Sept: Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 3-0 Selangor Mac FC / Port FC 2-0 Pahang Rangers FC

14 Sept: Pahang Rangers 1-5 Selangor Mac FC / Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 5-1 Mohahang All Star FC

15 Sept: Mohahang All Star FC 2-12 Pahang Rangers FC / Port FC 4-0 Selangor Mac FC

16 Sept: Freefire Bluewave Chonburi vs Pahang Rangers FC (1400hrs) / Port FC vs Mohahang All Star FC (1800hrs)

