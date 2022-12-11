2022 was a season for the books for Oracle Red Bull Racing. Claiming the Driver and Constructor Championships makes it one of the most successful in the Team’s history. To celebrate the record-breaking year, the Team took to the very heart of Milton Keynes to give local fans a chance to see and hear the roar of a Formula One engine for the first time in 11 years.

The MK Homerun saw Max and Checo drive the 2011 Championship winning RB7’s through the centre of the city. They were joined by a spectacular display of Red Bull Motorsport power with WRC legend Sebastien Loeb demonstrating his heroic skills, drift king Connor Shanahan tearing up the street circuit and a rare sighting of a Red Bull NASCAR, all who teamed up to get the crowd’s hearts racing and keep the adrenaline pumping.

The afternoon was hosted by F1 great David Coulthard and TV presenter and director, Adam Gendle who made sure the crowd were entertained in between the exhilarating action on track. With 30,000 people attending throughout the day, the city of Milton Keyes came together to make sure it was a homecoming to remember.

Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner said: “The last time we ran the cars through Milton Keynes was 11 years ago, and to see the fans, the team and their families all here today is very special. To be able to bring both the Driver’s and the Constructor’s trophies home to our city of Milton Keynes, after such an incredible season, is a very proud moment. What better way to celebrate these achievements than with the city that’s been our home since the very beginning. We would like to thank all of the council and authorities in Milton Keynes for everything they have done to make today possible but most importantly, we would like to thank the fans. 30,000 people showed up to celebrate with us throughout the day and we are truly grateful for your support. We carry that support with us in each and every race. From everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing, we wish you all a very happy holidays and look forward to seeing you all again in the New Year as we head into the 2023 Season to defend our Championships”

2022 FIA Formula 1 World and Constructor Champion, Max Verstappen enthused: “I really enjoyed today. It was incredible to see so many people come out to support us, even with the cold! Our fans really are the greatest. We’ve been based in Milton Keynes since 2005, when I was still a kid, so its great to give back to the city through local events like this. We are truly appreciative of the love and support that comes from the city and we look forward to next year where we have a big challenge ahead of us. We know we can meet that challenge, of course everyone around us will be working just as hard to beat us, but they do not have the support that we have. Bring on 2023!”

While, 2022 FIA Constructor Champion, Checo Perez relayed: “It was really cool out there, it was great to see everyone and have the opportunity to give back to Milton Keynes. It’s been a long time since we held an event like this here in our home city, so it was nice to do it again after such a successful season for the team. I’m really happy we could do it before the holiday period to round out the season. It feels like the perfect way to say thank you to our fans and close the book on an unbelievable year for us all. Max and I also visited the employees yesterday at the factory, we took photos and reflected on our achievements which was very special. Next year, I will continue to push and work on delivering my best, but in the meantime, I want to wish everyone a very happy holidays and look forward to seeing everyone in the new year.”