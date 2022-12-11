The FA of Singapore and Nike have launched the new 2022-2024 National Team jerseys for both the Lions and Lionesses for the remainder of the year and beyond.

The new kit will be worn for the first time during the Lions’ upcoming international ‘A’ friendly against Maldives on 17 December 2022.

The team will also sport the new look at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 which starts on 20 December 2022/.

Similar to the last edition of the national jersey, the Lionesses will also don the same new aesthetics, this time in a women’s cut.

This will allow for increased comfort and gear them for optimum performance.

The home jersey boasts an all-new dynamic style by combining iconic colours associated with Singapore with youthful patterns.

The deeper shade of red that anchors the kit pays homage to the brotherhood and equality present here, while the contrasting white trimming symbolises virtue.

Meanwhile, the kit features collar and sleeve details that honour the white and red flag of our young, ascendant nation.

The latest away kit utilises a lighter shade of game blue as the canvas for an abstract all-over pattern of jagged, deep royal blue lines.

The regal association of blue celebrates the fierce, proud history of the people of Singapura – the “Lion City”.

Lioness Stephanie Dominguez, who was involved in the jersey launch photoshoot, said: “The jerseys caught my eye when I unboxed them. Both designs are unique and edgy, especially the patterns and details that have been incorporated into the away kit.

“More importantly, the women’s cut provides the fit necessary for more optimal aerodynamics and running in it is a breeze.

Fans can order both the new home and away Singapore National Team jerseys at the FAS e-Store.

