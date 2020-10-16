The newest club in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways wasted little time in finding an LGU partner.

Just a few weeks after securing a provisional license to participate in the league, Maharlika inked a partnership with Manila, the country’s capital city, as its LGU partner.

Several clubs have linked up with Manila in the past, but for Maharlika FC general manager Choy Calungsod, the partnership is a “dream come true” for the young club.

“Manila and the Maharlikas go way back in Philippine history,” said Calungsod. “It is with great intent that our club will help steer Philippine football towards the right direction in the future. The partnership with the City of Manila is a dream come true.”

No less than Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso welcomed Maharlika FC players and officials led by founder Anton del Rosario, head coach Roxy Dorlas and Misagh Bahadoran at his office to discuss the details of the partnership.

The Koponan ng Masa will carry the name Maharlika Manila FC for the 2020 PFL season.

Del Rosario will be joining forces with former national team players Bahadoran, Simon Greatwich, Jerry Barbaso, David Basa, Charlie Beaton and Spanish defender Joaquin Cañas.- www.pfl.org.ph

