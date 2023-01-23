Lieutenant General Issara Watcharaprateep, Team Manager of the Thailand national Beach Soccer team ‘wants players to maintain discipline and unity’ ahead of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2023 in March.

This follows the official draw for the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2023 with Thailand placed in Group A against Bahrain, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

Thailand will also be host to the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup on 16-26 March 2023 in Pattaya.

“We will have eight weeks of training. I want everyone to maintain discipline, maintain unity within the team,” said Issara.

“The players have to strictly follow what the coach says. We need strength for this programme because we will be up against physically superior players, so we must be fully fit.”

Thailand finished fourth at the 2002 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and where they also participated in the last four AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019).

AFC BEACH SOCCER ASIAN CUP 2023

GROUP A: Thailand, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia

GROUP B: United Arab Emirates, Iran, Malaysia, Uzbekistan

GROUP C: Japan, Lebanon, China, Indonesia

GROUP D: Oman, Palestine, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...