Malaysia Airlines, the official airline partner for the FA of Malaysia (FAM), today officially unveiled a special livery bearing the Harimau Malaya emblem on the airline’s Airbus 330-300 aircraft, signifying the close collaboration and shared visions between two of the nation’s well-loved brands.

The exterior of the widebody aircraft was transformed to visually represent the two national icons by integrating the red stripes of the Malaysian flag with the majestic Harimau Malaya emblem, which symbolises the collaboration, strength and unity between the brands. The livery design was originally created by Dr. Mohamed Razeef bin Abdul Razak and Dr. Verly Veto Vermol from the College of Creative Arts, Universiti Teknologi MARA in collaboration with FAM.

Held at the airline’s Engineering Complex, the symbolic occasion is to celebrate the strong relationship between both brands, with the latest extended partnership agreement from 2019 until 2023. The ceremony was attended by Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Captain Izham Ismail; President of FAM, Datuk Haji Hamidin Bin Haji Mohd. Amin, and key representatives from both parties.

Speaking at the event, Captain Izham said, “We are delighted to officially unveil this special-edition Harimau Malaya aircraft livery, showcasing two national brands that are known, loved and supported by Malaysians around the world. This is part of our unified commitment to proudly Fly Malaysia across destinations and transcending borders. As flag bearers to our beloved Malaysia, both Malaysia Airlines and FAM have a responsibility to play our part in representing Malaysia at the highest level in terms of safety, discipline and commitment to excellence.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting and facilitating safe and seamless travel for our national football team as they embark on key tournaments across destinations within and outside of Malaysia Airlines’ network, so that together, we can Fly Malaysia proudly and bring our Malaysian Hospitality spirit wherever we go.

“We are delighted to soon fly the Under 23 squad via a Malaysia Airlines’ flight to Phnom Penh, Cambodia to compete in the U23 AFF Championship 2022!”

Datuk Haji Hamidin said, “The official launch of the Harimau Malaya aircraft livery can be likened to an upgrade in this partnership between two national brands.

“Malaysia Airlines has been very generous in taking our national teams to various international assignments on chartered flights using the livery even before it has been launched, granting our teams the Malaysian hospitality only Malaysia Airlines can provide. Thanks to Malaysia Airlines, Harimau Malaya is flying high beyond the skies.

“This auspicious occasion is also a source of inspiration for the team as we look forward to the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in June, where we hope to make the country proud.”

Since 2019, Malaysia Airlines has operated specially chartered flights to cities outside Malaysia Airlines’ network, such as Dubai and Manama, to support the team in carrying out their national duties with the assurance of a safe end-to-end travel experience.

At the same event, Enrich – the Travel and Lifestyle loyalty programme of Malaysia Airlines, also launched its Harimau Malaya x Enrich 2022 Card, which is specially curated and designed with the Harimau Malaya emblem and is available for purchase by members and supporters of the national team alike on https://temptations.malaysiaairlines.com. The exclusive card offers special privileges such as member-only contests to watch Harimau Malaya matches, exclusive invitation to selected FAM events, special discounts from Enrich partners and more.

The event also saw the launch of exclusive co-branded merchandise with Little Joe Air Freshener, known for its broad range of fragrant and colourful characters. The limited-edition Malaysia Airlines x FAM x Little Joe merchandise will be made available on https://myjournify.com/

www.fam.org.my

Like this: Like Loading...