Malaysia dumped Timor Leste 5-0 in their first game of Group C of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 at the Sriwedari Stadium.

The Malaysians led 1-0 at halftime through Izzuddin Afif Nazarudin in the 35th minute before adding further goals from Muhammad Fahmi Nor Farizamal (55th), Muhammad Awal Wafiy Ahmad Syukri (66th and 89th) and Arayyan Hakeem Norizam (78th) after the break.

In the meantime, Thailand held Australia 0-0 in an earlier match of the group.

