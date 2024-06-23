Brisbane Roar have confirmed the release of five first team players following the expiration of their contracts while an additional two players will leave the club following mutual terminations of their deals.After two seasons in Queensland, Carlo Armiento is now on the look out for a new club following the expiration of his contract, while fellow forward Nikola Mileusnic also departs after a season in which he registered five goals and five assists from 27 matches. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-brisbane-roar-transfer-news-departures-shae-cahill-carlo-armieno-nikola-mileusnic/ #AFF#FootballAustralia

