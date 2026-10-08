Test and Development Driver in 2026, Alex Quinn joins Team Peugeot TotalEnergies line-up as official driver from 2027 under a multi-year agreement

Quinn first encountered Team Peugeot TotalEnergies and the PEUGEOT 9X8 during the FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain in November 2025

2026 IMSA SportsCar Championship LMP2 Champion, Alex Quinn has established himself as one of the discipline’s most promising young talents and a natural choice for the future of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

Since joining the team as a test and development driver, Alex Quinn has been fully committed to supporting the evolution of the PEUGEOT 9X8 programme.

His commitment during testing sessions, the quality of his technical feedback and his close collaboration with the team have all contributed to his growing role within the project.

Thanks to the experience gained as Test and Development Driver, his in-depth knowledge of the car and his competitive performances, Quinn is taking the next step in his career by joining the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies full-time driver line-up from the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship season onwards, under a multi-year agreement.

A multiple karting champion, Alex Quinn quickly built a strong reputation through the junior single-seater ranks.

Named Rookie of the Year in both the British F4 Championship and the Formula Renault Cup, he continued his rise before switching to endurance racing.

In 2024, he took on the challenge of competing in both IMSA and the ELMS (European Le Mans Series), finishing runner-up in the LMP2 standings.

That same year, he made his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut and secured a promising sixth-place finish in the category.

This first experience at the highest level of endurance racing marked another important milestone in his career. In 2025, Alex Quinn continued his upward trajectory and caught the attention of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies.

His performances earned him a place in the FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain, where he got behind the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8 for the first time at the Sakhir circuit.

This initial outing confirmed the qualities he had demonstrated throughout the season and led the team to bring him into its programme as Test and Development Driver for the 2026 campaign.

Alongside his role within the PEUGEOT 9X8 programme, Alex Quinn continued to deliver standout performances in LMP2.

After claiming victory at the Rolex 24 At Daytona at the start of the season, he further cemented his status as one of the category’s leading drivers by winning the LMP2 Pro/Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Adding to those achievements, he secured the 2026 IMSA SportsCar Championship LMP2 title following a spectacular season finale at Petit LeMans, where both the race win and the title were decided on the final lap.

A consistently upward trajectory that further reinforces Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ confidence in the young British driver.

Alex Quinn, 2027 Full-Time Race Driver

“Becoming an official driver for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies in the FIA World Endurance Championship is a dream come true. It has been fantastic working with the team throughout this year, both at the factory and during testing programmes. Stepping up to a full-time race seat is something I am incredibly excited about and something I feel ready for after my recent successes in other championships. Most importantly, I am extremely grateful to everyone at Team Peugeot TotalEnergies for this opportunity, and I hope this is the beginning of an exciting journey together.”

Emmanuel Esnault, Team Principal, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

“We are delighted to promote Alex from a role of test and development driver to a full-time race driver role in 2027. Alex has demonstrated great abilities at the wheel of the car when testing with us and sporting achievements in LMP2 again this season. Alex’ pedigree is quite impressive as a le Mans Winner in LMP2 Pro-Am, a Rolex Daytona LMP2 Winner, and a IMSA and ELMS race winner. This is the 2nd time that at Peugeot, we are promoting a young talent coming from the LMP2 landscape into a race driver role in LMH, and we are looking forward to race with him next year at the wheel of the evolved PEUGEOT 9X8.”

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