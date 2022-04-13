The Malaysian national team has set test matches against Myanmar and Hong Kong to form part of their preparations for the final qualifying round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on 8-14 June 2022.

They will play Myanmar on 27 May 2022 and then Hong Kong on 1 June 2022 as they gear up for their Group E qualifiers.

For the qualifiers, Malaysia will play Turkmenistan on 8 June 2022, Bahrain on 11 June 2022, and Bangladesh on 14 June 2022.

Centralised training for the Malaysians will start on 19 May 2022.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #FAM

Like this: Like Loading...