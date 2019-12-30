The dates of the 2020 Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) has been announced. The national-level series, which runs exclusively at the Sepang International Circuit, will see another 5-round season to be run over four race weekends. The dates of the 2020 Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) has been announced. The national-level series, which runs exclusively at the Sepang International Circuit, will see another 5-round season to be run over four race weekends.

The 2020 MSBK will kick off with the season opener from April 3 to 5. The second round will be a double-header with the Asia Talent Cup from August 7 to 9.

Only the MSBK250 class will gear up for action in Round 3 as the series links up with the Asia Road Racing Championship.

The MSBK riders will assemble for the grand double-round finale where Round 4 and Round 5 will be held on the same weekend from October 16 to 18, 2020.

2020 MALAYSIA SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP (MSBK) CALENDAR)

Round 1 April 3 to 5, 2020 Sepang Circuit

Round 2 August 7 to 9, 2020 Sepang Circuit

Round 3 September 25 to 27, 2020 Sepang Circuit

Round 4 & 5 October 16 to 18, 2020 Sepang Circuit