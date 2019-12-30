Princess Ibini’s wonder strike clinched all three points as Sydney FC bounced back from their derby woes with a 2-0 win against Adelaide United in Round 7.

With the scores locked at 0-0, the six-cap Westfield Matilda was introduced from the Sky Blues bench on 66 minutes to replace Veronica Latsko, the American striker who was returning from an ACL injury.

Ibini injected an urgency into the Westfield W-League Champions’ attack and was involved in the opener as Reds defender Amber Brook turned Remy Siemsen’s cross into her own net in the 77th minute.

And the teenage attacker, Ibini, made sure she had the final word at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium with a blistering strike that left Westfield Matildas goalkeeper Sarah Willacy with no chance.

